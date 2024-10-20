V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

