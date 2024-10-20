V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 116.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.91.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

