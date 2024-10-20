V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 203 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Assurant news, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total value of $103,642.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,962.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.29. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $201.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

