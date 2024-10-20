V Square Quantitative Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 141.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after buying an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $1,305,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 62.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 182,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 70,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.50 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.