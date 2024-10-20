V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 120.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.99.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $557,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,932.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $557,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,208.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

