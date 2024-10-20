V Square Quantitative Management LLC Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 80.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in EOG Resources by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $126.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

