V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 110.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International
In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Philip Morris International Price Performance
PM stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Philip Morris International Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 105.47%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
