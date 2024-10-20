V Square Quantitative Management LLC Has $602,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,563 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,240,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,142,000 after acquiring an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,744,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,684,000 after acquiring an additional 192,774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,460,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,173,000 after acquiring an additional 666,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day moving average is $152.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

