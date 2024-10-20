V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

