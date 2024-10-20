V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,291,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,678,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 525,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,839,000 after buying an additional 45,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,244,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.89.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $370.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is 40.47%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

