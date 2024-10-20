V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $428.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.13 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.13.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

View Our Latest Report on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.