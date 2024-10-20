V Square Quantitative Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,806,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 75,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG opened at $204.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.65 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.65.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

