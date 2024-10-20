V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $387,000 in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,027,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000.

DAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Dayforce in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Dayforce Inc has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 196.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,269.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dayforce news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $40,746.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,269.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $63,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,062.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

