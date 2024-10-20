V Square Quantitative Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,773,000 after buying an additional 25,238,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Kenvue by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,510,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,258 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 16,051.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,813,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,444,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

