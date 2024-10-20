V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 954 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its position in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 363.2% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.38%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

