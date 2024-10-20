V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. Stephens assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

