V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 124.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.