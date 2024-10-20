V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $368.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $485.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

