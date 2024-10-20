V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equifax by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,051,000 after acquiring an additional 633,887 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equifax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,276,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,952,000 after acquiring an additional 200,665 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 350,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,947,000 after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after acquiring an additional 137,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $281.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.00.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.47.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

