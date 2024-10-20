V Square Quantitative Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 675.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total value of $1,135,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,122. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,122. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total value of $3,603,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,236,750. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,375 shares of company stock worth $17,049,739 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:TYL opened at $588.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $606.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.69.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

