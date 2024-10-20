V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 592 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth about $115,829,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,976,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Solventum during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,242,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Solventum by 2,880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,490,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,410 shares during the period.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06. Solventum Co. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

SOLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solventum in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

