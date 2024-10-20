V Square Quantitative Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,445.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock worth $137,000,162. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $438.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $440.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $388.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.79.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

