Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Buys 4,512 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 964.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.89. The company has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.07.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $14,667,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,294,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,569,997,238.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,270 shares of company stock worth $347,729,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

