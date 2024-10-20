Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 82.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,705,000 after acquiring an additional 645,835 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after acquiring an additional 346,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.11 and a 200-day moving average of $224.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

