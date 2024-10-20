Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey pays out 92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.29%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey.

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Veris Residential”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A $1.69 10.65 Veris Residential $287.87 million 5.68 -$107.26 million ($1.00) -17.66

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential -21.79% -8.55% -3.41%

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

