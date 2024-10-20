Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 301.4% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 245.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 281,173 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 275,173 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VERV stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $474.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.09. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.20% and a negative net margin of 933.08%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.