VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Cut by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 780.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

