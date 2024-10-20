Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 11,958 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 215.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,373,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after acquiring an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 630,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1,300.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 411,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

