Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 261.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 106,368 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 912.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 339,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after buying an additional 306,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

CAG opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.