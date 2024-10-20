WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) PT Raised to $280.00

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC opened at $251.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average is $242.40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

