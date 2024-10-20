Wells Fargo & Company Increases Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $105.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.57% from the company’s current price.

CCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

CCI opened at $112.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.03 and its 200-day moving average is $105.12. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

