Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Trading Down 10% – Should You Sell?

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 205,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 75,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Willow Biosciences Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 19.71. The company has a market cap of C$12.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company has a collaboration agreement with SUANFARMA to develop anti-infective API through precision fermentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willow Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willow Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.