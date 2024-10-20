Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $28.87. Zeta Global shares last traded at $28.93, with a volume of 1,068,597 shares trading hands.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZETA. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.