10,003 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,538,000.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at $538,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,862 shares of company stock valued at $17,926,234 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Progressive Dividend Announcement

PGR opened at $251.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.