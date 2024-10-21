10,201 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

