15,701 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,603 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.65 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

