1,648 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $187.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.13 and its 200 day moving average is $174.82. The company has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,272.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $2,902,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,899 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,466.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,272.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

