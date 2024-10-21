1,778 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 72,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $587.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $545.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

