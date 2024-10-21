1,970 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Purchased by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $109.43 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

