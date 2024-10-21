2,470 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

VLO stock opened at $137.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.