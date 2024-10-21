3,062 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

