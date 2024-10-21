4,512 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Purchased by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 378,931 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,025,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,134,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,023,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,581,000 after purchasing an additional 174,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RITM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

RITM opened at $10.84 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

