4,586 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Acquired by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontdoor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 110,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Frontdoor by 468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.1 %

Frontdoor stock opened at $52.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $53.10.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.