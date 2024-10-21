6,869 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.