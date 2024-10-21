AA Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,585 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $126.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.