AA Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $382.82 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

