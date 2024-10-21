AA Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of KKR opened at $139.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $140.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

