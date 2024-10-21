AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 56.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $41.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.