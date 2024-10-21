Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $226,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $471.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $429.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.22. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

