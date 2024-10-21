Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 304,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 119,178 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.36 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

